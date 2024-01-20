JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 708,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,655.0 days.

JFE Stock Down 3.4 %

JFEEF stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JFE has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.