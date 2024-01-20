JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Truist Financial

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.73.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at $177,434,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,001,184 shares in the company, valued at $245,741,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,943 shares of company stock worth $12,665,956. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
