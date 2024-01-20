JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 15,409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 1,852,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

