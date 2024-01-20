JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,499 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.