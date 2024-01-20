JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 4,404,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,040. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

