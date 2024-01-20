JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. 243,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,813. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

