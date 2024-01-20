JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 953,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,256,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IVV traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $485.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

