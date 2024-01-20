JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of PWV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 37,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $51.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

