JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 3.77% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000.

Get Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf alerts:

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAFE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 10,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.