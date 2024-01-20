JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.77. 5,863,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

