JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.95 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after buying an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.