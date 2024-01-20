JNBA Financial Advisors Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 317,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 97,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,651. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

