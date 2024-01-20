JNBA Financial Advisors Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,204,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

