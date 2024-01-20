JNBA Financial Advisors Has $825,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,223. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

