JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 2,987 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 4,546,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,990. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

