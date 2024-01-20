Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Trading Up 1.3%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 28,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 7,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.