JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.89. 443,198 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

