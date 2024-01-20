JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$24.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$14.37 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.18 and a 52-week high of C$21.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1025641 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

