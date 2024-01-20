JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.38 during trading hours on Friday. 3,690,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,743. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.