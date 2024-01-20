JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.