JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.48

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 345095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.