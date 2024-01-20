KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

KB Home stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 21.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Creative Planning raised its position in KB Home by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

