KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 0.2 %

KBR opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.