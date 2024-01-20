Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $15.50

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

HMST stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.35. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

