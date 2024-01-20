Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $52.95 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KROS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KROS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,960,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.