Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $128.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

