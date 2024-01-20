Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE V opened at $270.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $497.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.71.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

