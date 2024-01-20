Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.