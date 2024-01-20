Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

NUE opened at $166.79 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

