Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Get Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.