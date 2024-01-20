Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $226.48 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MDGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.