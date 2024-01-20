Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SAP opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $163.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

