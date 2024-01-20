Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

