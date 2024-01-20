Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,159 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

CFG stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.