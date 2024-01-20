Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $80.31 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

