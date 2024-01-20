Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,216,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,826,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.71.

Shares of KRTX opened at $315.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $319.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

