Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

