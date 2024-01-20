Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,620 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.