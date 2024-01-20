Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

