Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 3,144 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.