Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares during the period. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.



