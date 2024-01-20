KOK Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,760.19 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. KOK has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $80,760.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018763 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,601.11 or 0.99948881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011324 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00220746 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00828571 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $84,869.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

