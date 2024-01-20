Komodo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $592,191.75 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.09 million and $592,191.75 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

