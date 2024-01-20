Konnect (KCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $153,741.66

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $153,741.66 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Konnect Profile
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.
Konnect Token Trading
