Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Shares Down 3.7%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 59,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 31,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

