Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

