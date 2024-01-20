Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Shares of LEVI opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,762 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 85,585 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.