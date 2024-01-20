Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.43. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $190,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

