Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 507,169 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

