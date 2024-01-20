Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

